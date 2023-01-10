'It's affected so many lives': Loved ones continue to remember those killed in Plant City train crash

Six people died, including five members of the same family, and one person was severely injured one week ago.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — It was a second night of tributes for six people killed in a train crash in Plant City last weekend.

Complete strangers are coming together to support grieving loved ones, as well as a single survivor who is recovering in the hospital.

"It was a horrible tragedy," Sergio Nava, who helped organize the fundraiser, said. "I had to step in and get the whole community together."

A fundraiser consisting of food from different vendors, music and performances were held at the Rancho San Lorenzo venue space in Plant City on Sunday.

The Hernandez family, consisting of parents Jose and Enedelia, along with their children Aniella, Alyssa and Julian, died from the crash on Sept. 23. Jakub Lopez, a family friend, also died from his injuries.

The sole survivor Guillermo Gama is currently recovering at Lakeland Regional Hospital.

Sergio Nava with the bartending service Buzz Cocktails helped initiate the fundraiser after learning of the tragedy. While he may not have known those involved personally, he felt it was important to help fellow community members grieving from the losses.

"If it were me, I would want somebody to help me out, too," Nava said. "We're blessed to have this much support from the community."

Venue owner Lorenzo Gonzalez said it's not a surprise the community in Plant City is willing to step in.

"We all know each other, one way or another. That's the blessing. The fact that we can do this all together," Gonzalez said.

Those like Gregorio Burgos, most known locally as DJ Moyo, has a child that attends the same school Jakub Lopez did. Lopez was 17 years old, while Aniella Hernandez was also 17 years old, and the youngest child, Julian, was 9 years old.

Burgos reiterates the tight-knit community in Plant City, especially the Hispanic heritage that's present throughout. He hopes the recent fundraisers are just the start of an ongoing funnel of support for those affected.

"Let's not forget what's going on in our town. Let's keep contributing," Burgos said. "It's affected so many lives outside of here."

Another fundraiser was held on Saturday for the Hernandez family. Gama's aunt said there is also another planned fundraiser to help with these medical expenses this coming weekend.