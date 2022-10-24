x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

I-4 East in Plant City back open following multi-car crash

Few details about this crash have been made available.

More Videos

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple cars shut down a portion of Interstate 4 in Plant City early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of I-4 East near Paul South Buchman Highway. Few details about the crash — including what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt — have been released at this time. 

All lanes have since reopened from this crash, according to FHP. 

You can stay up-to-date with the latest traffic information using our free traffic map, powered by Waze. Find that below or by clicking here:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out