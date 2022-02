Drivers are experiencing major delays as a result of the crash.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Plant City, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say.

It happened near Thonotosassa Road. Troopers say the pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes when he was struck by several cars.

The person died at the scene.

As a result of the crash, all eastbound lanes of I-4 are currently closed.