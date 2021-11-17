x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Deputies searching for missing man last seen in Plant City

The sheriff's office says Christopher Huels doesn't have his cell phone or any money.
Credit: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for help from the public in the search for a 38-year-old man last seen Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is currently searching for Christopher Huels who goes by Tony. Deputies say he was last seen leaving a home on Old Mulberry Road, in Plant City, without his cell phone or any money.

Huels has long curly blonde hair and he could possibly be wearing it in a bun or ponytail, the sheriff's office reports. He's around 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey-blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. 

If you have any information about the 38-year-old man's whereabouts, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

In Other News

Florida surpasses 1,000 manatee deaths