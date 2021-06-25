Police search for Plant City man last seen at crash scene

The crash happened before midnight on Thursday, according to police.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Have you seen Christopher? Officers are looking for the missing Plant City man.

Police say Christopher James Watson, 30, most likely left the scene of a crash near Drawdy Road and Lone Oak Road. The crash happened before midnight on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities say Watson was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants. According to a press release, has not made any contact with his family.

Anyone with information on where Watson could be is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.