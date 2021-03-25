Have you seen Curtis? Plant City police searching for missing, endangered man

Officers say he has several "serious" preexisting medical conditions.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Have you seen Curtis? Plant City police are searching for a man they say is missing and endangered.

According to officers, just after 3 p.m., 63-year-old Curtis James Robertson left his doctor's office located on West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before his appointment was over. Officers say Robertson is a psychiatric patient who left against medical advice and has "several serious preexisting medical conditions."

Robertson was last seen wearing a green, possibly camouflage shirt, light colored pants and white tennis shoes. He is about 5-foot, 10-inches and weighs about 200 pounds, according to the police department.

Officer's say Robertson returned to his home on Roundtable Way in Thonotosassa but left soon after he got there. He left his home in a dark colored car, which officers say may be an SUV.

Officers say they don't know if Robertson was with anyone when he left in the car.

If anyone knows where he may be, you are asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.