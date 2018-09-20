Plant City police are asking for the public's help to find a missing endangered woman.

Loida Estela Calderon, 59, was last seen at her home in the 3400 block of Grove Blossom Lane sometime between 7 and 10 p.m. Wednesday. She locked her bedroom door and crawled out a window without telling her family, police said.

She left without her wallet or cell phone.

She is 5'2" tall, 120 pounds with blonde-gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing jean shorts, a sleeveless red shirt, flip-flops and reading glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

