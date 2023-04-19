Police: Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Plant City road rage shooting

Before being taken to the hospital, the man reportedly told police a man in a Toyota Prius shot at him and his passenger.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt after a "road rage" shooting along Interstate 4 Tuesday night in Plant City, according to police.

Plant City police said they received a 911 call just before 9:15 p.m. from a man who said he and his passenger had been shot while driving on I-4. He said he had stopped the car at Plant City Fire Rescue Station No. 3 located on N. Park Road.

Once the man and woman arrived, first responders at the fire station "immediately" rendered first aid assistance to both people. The woman had been fatally shot in the "upper body" and died at the scene. The man was also shot and was rushed to a local hospital. He is listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers said before the man was taken to the hospital, he told them that a man driving a silver or gray Toyota Prius shot at his car on I-4 before Exit 23. Shortly before the shooting, the man reportedly said the Prius' driver was "driving recklessly in traffic and exhibited road rage" toward the two people for an "unknown reason" and then shot at the other car.

After the shooting, the Prius' driver continued eastbound on I-4.

Police said they believe the shooting is an "isolated incident" and the public is not in danger.