Another vehicle kicked up the pole near the Wooster Street exit in Bowling Green.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Sylvania woman is unharmed after a metal pole crashed through the windshield of her SUV on Thursday.

The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received reports about 4:40 p.m. of an object laying in the middle of I-75 northbound in Bowling Green. Troopers were on their way to the scene near the Wooster Street exit when a call came in of a vehicle crash in the same location.

Troopers located a Mercedes Benz SUV with a large pipe that penetrated the windshield on the passenger side. The pipe was laying in the road and was kicked up by another vehicle prior to the incident.

The driver, 42-year-old Jennifer Alford of Sylvania, was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.