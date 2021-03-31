Police: Driver hits teen on bike, leaves them with life-threatening injuries and drives away

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police in Clearwater want to know who hit a teen who was riding their bicycle and then drove away.
Officers say they are looking for a black four-door sedan that hit a 16-year-old just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and left the scene. Police say the crash happened at Keene Road and Flagler Avenue.
The teen was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers say the car was heading east on Flagler Avenue at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Vaccines vs. variants: 'We’re still neck and neck,' doctor says
- Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects kids ages 12 to 15
- Publix will not have vaccination appointments on Easter weekend
- Derek Chauvin trial: Testimony continues from first responder who called 911 during George Floyd's arrest
- Local model with Down Syndrome featured in spring commercial for Walmart
- Tampa Bay Madness: What's your favorite attraction in Tampa Bay?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter