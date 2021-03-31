Police: Driver hits teen on bike, leaves them with life-threatening injuries and drives away

Officers say they are looking for a black four-door sedan that hit a 16-year-old just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and left the scene.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police in Clearwater want to know who hit a teen who was riding their bicycle and then drove away.

Officers say they are looking for a black four-door sedan that hit a 16-year-old just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and left the scene. Police say the crash happened at Keene Road and Flagler Avenue.

The teen was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers say the car was heading east on Flagler Avenue at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

