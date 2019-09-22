TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police found a man shot Saturday night.

Officers said they were called to the home around 5:15 p.m. and found the man.

The man was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting doesn’t look random and anyone with information should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Information could lead to a cash reward.

