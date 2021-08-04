Police: Man faces first-degree murder charge for July Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed someone who was walking to their car last month in Tampa.
Tampa Police Department says at around 3:30 a.m. on July 5 Marquis Walter, 28, shot a person multiple times near the area of 3rd Avenue and 17th Street.
At the time, the person was given CPR until paramedics were able to transport them to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries, according to a press release.
Detectives say Walter and the person got into a fight earlier that night. Surveillance cameras captured Walter in the area around the time of the shooting, police say.
Walter is being held at the Orient Road Jail where he is being charged with first-degree murder.