Police: Man faces first-degree murder charge for July Tampa shooting

Surveillance cameras captured the man in the area around the time of the shooting, police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed someone who was walking to their car last month in Tampa.

Tampa Police Department says at around 3:30 a.m. on July 5 Marquis Walter, 28, shot a person multiple times near the area of 3rd Avenue and 17th Street.

At the time, the person was given CPR until paramedics were able to transport them to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries, according to a press release.

Detectives say Walter and the person got into a fight earlier that night. Surveillance cameras captured Walter in the area around the time of the shooting, police say.