At least 1 person injured in shooting in Tampa

Few details have yet been provided by police.

TAMPA, Fla. — At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in East Tampa.

Shots rang out around 3 p.m. Friday on East Genesee Street near North 34th Street.

Officers say one adult was taken to the hospital and listed as "Stable."

Authorities say they cannot yet confirm how many people were involved in the shooting.

"It is still early in the investigation, updates will be provided as they become

available," a Tampa police spokesperson wrote by email.

Detectives are on scene, trying to piece together what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.