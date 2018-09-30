TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police say they are investigating after two people were found dead at West Alfred St.

Police say District 3 was responding to investigate, but the causes of death and the names of the deceased were not immediately available.

The two people were found in a residential area near Tampa Heights near Woodlawn Cemetery and Plymouth Playground. It was not immediately known if the victims were found inside a home or outside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this case and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads, and Droids.

