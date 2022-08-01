Police ask for help identifying body in Lakeland death investigation

Law enforcement officers say the person had no identification on them.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police in Lakeland are asking for the public to help identify a man they say is involved with a recent death investigation.

According to police, a body was found on Jan. 3 near the 2000 block of Gib-Galloway Road in Lakeland. Law enforcement describes the person as a man who is 5 feet, 10 inches and missing several teeth from his lower right jaw.

The man was found wearing a black shirt and sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black hi-top basketball shoes and a watch, according to police. No identification was found.

Police say the cause of death is still unknown.