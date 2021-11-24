x
Police: Man arrested for swinging machete at Pier 60 workers

According to a police report, the man was upset because the bathrooms were not open yet.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man is behind bars after police say he swung a machete at employees at Pier 60.

According to an arrest report, at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Thomas Clement, 64, was sitting in a wheelchair while yelling at concession workers at Pier 60.

Police say he was screaming profanities after being told the bathrooms were not yet open.

Clement would eventually pull out a 12-inch machete and begin waving it around, threatening the employees, police say. Officers would later arrive and place Clement in custody.

Clement now faces one count of disorderly conduct. 

