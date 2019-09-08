PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 29-year-old man has died after police say he broke into the Showtime Speedway property and crashed a go-kart into a guardrail Thursday night.

According to Pinellas Park police, two men snuck inside the property from Ulmerton Road after crossing a small patch of grass around 10 p.m. and started racing each other.

After reaching the end of the lane, both turned around and started racing the other direction. One of the men did not see a guardrail which was across his lane and crashed into it, causing serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet and the go-kart did not have a safety harness.

A traffic homicide investigation was conducted along with the State Attorney Office.

The second driver has been interviewed and released and did not suffer any injuries or hit the other man's go-kart.

There are no charges at this time, but law enforcement continues to investigate.

