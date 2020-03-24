ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by a Jeep Monday afternoon after slipping on a curb, according to police.

Investigators say Danelle Monique Mullis was driving north on 34th Street North in the right lane, when a man who was trying to cross tripped off the curb right in front of her jeep.

Mullis slammed on the brakes and tried to swerve, but the right front corner of her Jeep hit him, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he died.

