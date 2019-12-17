TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police officers pulled a man’s body out of the Hillsborough River Tuesday afternoon.

The department says it was found near Lowry Park Boat Ramp on North Boulevard.

Investigators are now working to determine an identity and figure out how the man died.

RELATED: Police: Disabled man killed, found behind home

RELATED: School bus attendant, husband charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana



What other people are reading right now: