Anyone with information on Shedd's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 727-588-3500.

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Have you seen Altea? Police are looking for the missing elderly woman from Belleair.

According to the Belleair Police Department, Altea Shedd, 91, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday leaving her home in Belleair. Police say she never arrived at a nearby relative's home in Largo.

Shedd was driving a 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible with the Florida license plate IFA-773.