Police: Motorcyclist killed in Lake Wales crash

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Lake Wales police say a 19-year-old is dead following a Feb. 25 motorcycle crash.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Burns Avenue at 9th Street in Lake Wales.

According to the report, a 30-year-old man and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, were driving a blue 1981 Honda motorcycle east on Burns Avenue. An 84-year-old man was traveling north on 9th Street in a 2017 Buick Sedan when he stopped at the Burns Avenue stop sign, investigators say.

Then, "for unknown reasons" the 84-year-old attempted to travel west on Burns Avenue and pulled directly into the path of the motorcycle, according to police.

Officers say both the driver and the passenger were thrown from the motorcycle when it collided with the car.

The 19-year-old passenger was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries where she later died, according to the report. Police say the 30-year-old motorcycle driver was transported to Advent Health in Lake Wales before being transported to Lakeland Regional Health for non-life-threatening injuries. The 84-year-old driver of the Buick was also transported to Advent Health in Lake Wales for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Sean Robertson or Officer Rocky Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.