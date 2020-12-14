Police need help identifying abandoned boy

Toddler left alone at Mid-South Goodwill with a change of clothes

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — UPDATE: Southaven police have released pictures captured on surveillance near the Goodwill where the 2-year-old boy was abandoned Monday.

The images show a man and a woman who are both believed to be associated with this incident. There is also a picture of the vehicle they were driving when the child was left.

If you recognize either person, the vehicle they are driving or this child, please call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email here.

Southaven police need your help identifying a toddler who was abandoned at Goodwill Monday morning.

According to SPD, a boy, approximately 2-years-old was dropped off at the Goodwill at 57 Stateline Road East in Southaven around 9:40 a.m.

The suspect, a light-skinned man wearing black jogging pants and a black cowboy hat, dropped the child off with a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note.

The suspect was last seen leaving on foot and has not been located.

The child is unable to give his name, his parent's names or relatives.