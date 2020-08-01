NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was specifically targeted and sexually battered by a man in his mid-to-late-30s, according to a news release from the city of North Port.

Detectives do not believe it was a random crime.

Police say she was jogging near her home around 4:40 p.m. on Monday when the man attacked her.

A digital sketch artist compiled an image based on the teenager’s description, and officers are looking for a man who’s approximately 5-foot-8 with an average to muscular build.

The teen told police he had a dark blonde buzz cut with greenish-blue eyes and a goatee. The teen said he was wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans.

According to her, he was driving an older black sedan, and it may be a Ford.

Detectives interviewed people in the area of Landover Terrace and checked security cameras from nearby homes and businesses – but they haven’t found anything to go on.

If you have any information about the man described above, contact North Port Police Detective Kishia Veigel at (941) 429-7335.

You can also email her at kveigel@northportpd.com

North Port Police Department

