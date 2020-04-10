Police officer hospitalized following crash in Clearwater

As a result of the crash, the intersection of Court Street and Missouri Avenue will be shut down for "several hours" as an investigation gets underway.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater police officer was sent to the hospital on Sunday after a crash at the intersection of Court Street and Missouri Avenue, according to a release.

City officials say the officer was responding to a car fire off of Gould Street when the crash happened at 5:30 p.m.

The officer involved was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, officials say, and is being treated for "minor injuries." Two others inside of a pickup that was involved were not hurt.

A press release says the officer was northbound on Missouri Avenue, and the pickup truck was westbound on Court Street when the crash occurred.

As a result of the crash, the intersection of Court Street and Missouri Avenue will be shut down for "several hours" as an investigation gets underway.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

