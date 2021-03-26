Police get man out of crane high above downtown Houston construction site

The man climbed the tower after allegedly jumping a fence around 3 a.m. Friday.

HOUSTON — Houston police are escorting a man to safety after he climbed a tall construction crane downtown early Friday.

The crane is being used to build a new high-rise, but around 3 a.m. the man reportedly accessed the construction site by jumping a fence. He then went up the crane, which is about 200 feet tall.

Houston firefighters and police responded to the construction site, located on Crawford just north of Discovery Green, and immediately began to try and get the man to come down.

Police used a drone to keep an eye on the man, and a SWAT team was called in.

Update: we can see the man has a harness on him, as he makes his way down this 200ft + construction crane — he’s accused of climbing and hijacking overnight — he’s now in custody and making his way down with HPD SWAT. @KHOU #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/cbB8d22pHn — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) March 26, 2021

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported the man was safely pulled from the cab and was being escorted to the ground below as of 6:15 a.m.

Currently, no names or charges have been announced. It's unknown why the man decided to climb the crane.

