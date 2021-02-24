Police search for man wanted in Tampa armed robbery

Detectives say the person robbed was hit several times on the head with a gun.

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a man they say is responsible for robbing a person at gunpoint.

The robbery happened the morning of Oct. 13, 2020, when a man went up to a bus stop on North 40th Street, pulled a gun from his waistband and hit a 25-year-old man multiple times on the head, according to detectives.

The man then grabbed a small black bag the 25-year-old was holding and left in a gray or silver Ford pick-up truck, police say.

The man injured had lacerations on his head but didn't have life-threatening injuries, detectives say. According to police, the 25-year-old is deaf and mute.

Detectives say they were able to get a composite sketch of the man accused of the attack and are asking the public for help identifying the man depicted.

The agency says the man it is looking for is between 20 and 30-years-old, about 6 feet tall, has short hair and multiple tattoos on his arms. He was also wearing diamond earrings in each ear. He was armed with a gun, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.