CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Kyajah Henry left her Clearwater apartment Thursday and hasn’t been seen since, according to police.

Police said her family is worried about her.

Anyone with information should call police at 727-562-4242.

