Police searching for DUI suspect in Clayton County after flipping car with 6-year-old inside

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are looking for a DUI suspect after she flipped her car Tuesday night with a child inside.

Police said it happed shortly after 10 p.m. at the 2000 block of Noah's Ark Road in Jonesboro. When police arrived they found a 6-year-old wandering and bleeding on the road.

Investigators said Jasmine Goodridge was traveling eastbound, crossed over the westbound lane and overturned her car in the woods.

Police said Goodridge admitted to drinking but said "she felt fine to drive." Additionally, officers found a receipt inside her car that led them to believe she had been drinking.

According to Clayton County Police, the 6-year-old did not have a car seat and was rushed to a local hospital for emergency surgery. Police said Goodridge was also taken to the hospital but was not in custody at the time.