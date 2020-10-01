ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Officers said Kevin Josey left Campbell Park Elementary School at about 3:30 p.m. and was supposed to walk home, but he never made it.
The fourth grader is 5’ 2” tall and weighs about 80 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call St. Petersburg Police.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: Armed man upset with ex-girlfriend leads to 3-county incident, MacDill AFB lockdown
- Sheriff: 'Pure evil' man purposely ran over veteran because he wanted to kill somebody
- Driver accused of hitting, killing pedestrian on Bayshore Boulevard charged
- White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban
- 'This is about making sure we get poo out of the water': Senator calls for tougher penalties for sewage spills
- Toilet paper robot will deliver a fresh roll when you're stranded