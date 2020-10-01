ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Officers said Kevin Josey left Campbell Park Elementary School at about 3:30 p.m. and was supposed to walk home, but he never made it.

The fourth grader is 5’ 2” tall and weighs about 80 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call St. Petersburg Police.

