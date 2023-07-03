Police sergeant, suspect killed in shooting at southern Indiana hospital

The shooting happened at Perry County Memorial Hospital early Monday morning.

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. — A police sergeant and suspect were killed in a shooting at a southern Indiana hospital overnight, officials said Monday morning.

On July 2, Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn investigated a domestic dispute between 34-year-old Sean Hubert, of Tell City, and a woman. Indiana State Police said the victim made it to Perry County Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries, and that's where Glenn spoke with her.

Glenn and fellow Tell City officers then left the hospital to search for Hubert.

In the early morning hours of July 3, the victim told hospital staff that Hubert was on his way to the hospital.

Around 1 a.m., officers with the Tell City Police Department, Perry County Sheriff's Office and Cannelton Police Department responded to the hospital.

According to ISP, Glenn tried to arrest Hubert, but he refused. Police said Glenn then tried to use a stun gun, but it was ineffective.

Police said Hubert then pulled out a gun and shot Glenn. Officers with the Tell City and Cannelton police departments then shot back at Hubert.

Police confirmed Glenn and Hubert died from their injuries.

Glenn had worked for the Perry County Sheriff's Office and Tell City Police Department for nearly 20 years. Police said she was a well-respected officer and pillar in her community.

"Sgt. Glenn was a good friend to everyone and will be sadly missed, but not forgotten," Tell City Police Chier Derrick Lawalin said.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch put out a statement in honor of Glenn.

“Tragically, another police officer in Indiana has been killed in the line of duty in less than a week. My heart goes out to Sgt. Heather Glenn’s family. I will keep the Perry County Hospital staff, the Tell City Police Department and Officer Glenn’s family in my prayers," Crouch said.