CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting they say left a woman dead inside a car in Clearwater.

According to law enforcement, officers received reports of a shooting at 3:12 p.m. on Friday near Otten Street and Weston Drive in Clearwater.

When officers arrived, they say they discovered a woman's body inside a car within the area.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.