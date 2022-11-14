The suspect is still at large and the area is under a shelter-in-place order, according to the University of Virginia Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three people died and two were hurt after a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, according to University President Jim Ryan and campus police.

Here's what we know: The shooting took place at the Culbreth Garage on Culbreth Road. Campus police issued an initial alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The two other victims hurt in the shooting are receiving medical care.

The University of Virginia Police Department identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones, who is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities described Jones as wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. He may be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580.

As law enforcement agencies look for him, people in the area are asked to shelter in place. For questions, UVA's emergency hotline is 877-685-4836.

6:16 a.m. - Search for suspect underway

UVA's emergency management said to expect increased law enforcement presence as they search for Christopher Darnell Jones in the area of the campus.

Officials asked people to continue sheltering in place.

UVA Alert: EXPECT INCREASED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE AT THIS TIME AS THEY DO A COMPLETE SEARCH ON AND AROUND UVA GROUNDS. REMAIN SHELTERED IN PLACE. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

6:13 a.m. - Youngkin says Virginia State Police is helping

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote on Twitter that he and his wife, Suzanne, are praying for the UVA community.

He added that Virginia State Police is working with the UVA police department and local authorities, advising people to shelter in place while they work to find the suspect.