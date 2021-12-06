Police issue Silver Alert for missing North Port man

Anyone who can locate Anthony is asked to call 911 and follow up with Detective Veigel at 941-429-7335.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Have you seen Anthony? Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man, the safety of whom emergency crews are concerned about.

According to authorities, 63-year-old Anthony Carlo was last seen leaving his home around 4 p.m. Sunday in North Port. He left in a four-door silver Subaru that had a Massachusetts license plate with the tag 3976YK.

His car was spotted at 10:57 p.m. on Sunday just north of Jacksonville, police said.

Carlo may be heading to the Boston or Cape Cod area, according to law enforcement. His cell phone was also left at home.

Anyone who can locate Carlo is asked to call 911 and follow up with Detective Veigel at 941-429-7335.