WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Authorities are continuing to investigate after a plane crashed in the backyard of a Worthington neighborhood Monday morning.

The plane crashed just before 9 a.m. in a wooded area behind homes located off Linworth Road, just north of State Route 161.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Cessna 185 took off from The Ohio State University Don Scott Airport for North Bass Island near Put-in-Bay and began experiencing engine problems.

The pilot attempted to make an emergency landing but she crashed in a wooded area behind a house.

The 60-year-old was uninjured in the crash and no one else was on board.

The plane will not be removed until the Federal Aviation Administration completes its investigation, according to OSHP.

Residents living in the flight path of the airport have been complaining about the frequency of planes overhead and the volume of planes that they see.

In March, they met with officials who told them the airport is looking at changing the runways so the planes fly towards Bethel Road and away from the neighborhood.

“The airport has applied through the FAA for reconfiguring the runway to vary the patterns to include flights towards Bethel Road to help reduce the noise and increase our safety. In addition, we are looking at electric engine usability,” said Stephanie Morgan, Executive Director of the Air Transportation and Aerospace Campus College of Engineering.

You can see the plan here: https://osuairport.org/community/noise-management