TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police said the two deaths they were investigating Sunday morning appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Police said Tamara Harris, 61, and James Firment, 56, both lived at the address where their bodies were found.

From the evidence, it looked like Harris caused Firment's death and then took her own life, according to police.

Police said someone in the family found the two people dead inside the home and immediately contacted police.

