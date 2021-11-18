Police looking for man accused of robbing Temple Terrace bank

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Terrace Police Department at 813-989-7110.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Law enforcement is asking for help in identifying the man they say robbed a bank Thursday morning in Temple Terrace.

According to police, at around 9:41 a.m. officers received reports of a bank alarm robbery at a TD Bank, located at 9400 N. 56 Street.

Investigators say a man in his late 50s handed the bank teller a note instructing them to hand over money from their drawer. He would then leave with an unreported amount of money.

Police say they are working with the State Attorney's Office and the FBI to continue investigating the incident.