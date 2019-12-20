CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are looking for two men accused of hiding inside a Target until after closing and tried to steal electronics.

The pair hid inside the store until after employees closed up, and then went on a shopping spree of sorts, according to a news release from the Clearwater Police Department. Officers say the pair tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of electronics Thursday night from Target at the Clearwater Mall

According to police, they set off a door alarm when they tried to leave, so they dropped all the stolen items and ran away.

Detectives are looking for their getaway car – a white 2-door Honda Accord with a temporary tag.

Police say they were seen at a Target in St. Petersburg earlier that evening.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242.

Clearwater Police say two men were caught on surveillance video after hiding in Target after closing to steal electronics. They left empty-handed.

Clearwater Police say this is the car the two would-be burglars left in after setting off the alarm at Target

