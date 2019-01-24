WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Thieves usually target people they don't know. This one, Winter Haven police say, found out why that is.

According to police, on Wednesday afternoon, the 74-year-old victim and her 31-year-old son were asleep in their home. The son woke up and went outside to find Tacasha Burnham, 33, walking away from the home with a large black purse, police said.

The son was able to identify Burnham because he's known her for several years, police said.

The son went back in the house and asked his mother where her purse was. When the purse wasn't where it was supposed to be, the son ran back outside in time to see Burnham leaving in a burgundy Pontiac, police said.

The son called the police. Shortly afterward, police got another call from someone saying they saw someone in a burgundy Pontiac throw a large black purse into a garbage can. Officers went to the scene and found the purse, which was missing cash but otherwise had all the victim's possessions.

Officers went to Burnham's house and found her in the driver's seat of a burgundy Pontiac. She also was wearing the same color clothes as those described by the person who saw the purse being thrown away, police said.

Burnham was arrested and charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.