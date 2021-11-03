Police: Wrong-way driver was traveling more than 100 mph when hero officer swerved into his path to save others

Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen has posthumously been awarded the Police Purple Shield and Medal of Honor for his actions.

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s new information to share about this week’s wrong-way crash that tragically killed Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen.

Tampa Police say preliminary information shows the driver of the other car, 25-year-old Joshua Montague, was intoxicated at the time of the collision that killed both men.

Detectives say they found beer bottles in Montague’s hotel room, and say witnesses placed him at a bar before the crash. Montague was also driving at speeds of up to 100 mph at the time of the collision, according to Chief Brian Dugan.

Detectives learned that Montague had just relocated to the Tampa area for work and had been in the city less than 12 hours when the wreck occurred. In fact, said Dugan, Montague’s bags were still unpacked when they visited the hotel where he’d been planning to stay.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Chief Dugan both called Madsen a true American hero and that evidence shows he intentionally swerved his car into Montague’s path to protect others.

For his bravery, Chief Dugan says Madsen will receive the Police Purple Shield and Medal of Honor.