With 2018 almost in the record books, it's time to take a look back and see what's happened in the past 12 months.

We've gone through all the stories we've brought you this past year to see what got the most attention. It's no surprise to see many of the top stories involved politics and crime, but it was also heartening to see stories about people trying to help each other -- and a couple that were less serious.

Here are the stories that garnered the most clicks on WTSP.com in 2018. We look forward to bringing you the news that matters and entertains in 2019!

1. Crowd cheers when valedictorian quotes Trump -- then reveals it was Obama

2. Tickets to compete in live-action Mario Kart race in Florida now on sale

3. Thursday is Redhead Day: 9 fun facts about red hair

4. Dallas police officer Amber Guyger fired over Botham Jean shooting

5. Who is Cesar Sayoc, accused of mailing bombs to prominent Democrats?

6. Walgreens pharmacist denies pregnant woman miscarriage medication over his ethical beliefs

7. Some of the rarest blood in the world is needed to save a 2-year-old Florida girl

8. Texas couple records themselves raping baby, dozens of other children, state attorney says

9. Who is Brenda Snipes, the Broward County supervisor of elections?

10. Firefighters pray at scene where mom, baby killed during Florence

