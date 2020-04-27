FROSTPROOF, Fla. — It’s brutal, bloody and illegal – but some people consider cock-fighting a sport.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office does not.

Deputies broke up an alleged cock-fighting event Saturday in Frostproof, arresting 12 men and one woman.

According to a news release, a large crowd had gathered to watch juiced up roosters fight. PCSO says deputies got a search warrant after receiving a tip, and they found injured roosters, a fighting ring, acrylic spurs and scales.

There were also performance-enhancing drugs, blood-clotting ointments, vitamins and antibiotics, according to the release.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Jorge Luis Ocasio-Montanez and Carmen Idalia Rivera-Rodriguez, who are both 56 years old were both charged with owning equipment for animal fighting, promoting animal fights, owning animals for fighting and operating property for animal fighting.

Jorge Luis Ocasio-Montanez, 56 | Carmen Idalia Rivera-Rodriguez, 56

Polk County Sheriff's Office

“Keeping and fighting these animals for the purpose of gaming and profit will not be tolerated. It’s extremely violent and cruel to the birds,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “I’m glad we were able to shut this down.”

The 11 other men deputies arrested were charged with attending the fighting of animals. They were identified in the release as:

Samuel Rosario-Maisonet,18, from Sebring

Ramon Rivera-Ortiz, 71, from Avon Park

Eleazar Jimenez-Laporte, 44, from Avon Park

Paulino Adelso Borgen-De Jesus, 56, from Orlando

Victor Manuel Montes-Maldonado, 39, from Sebring

Wilfredo Rivera-Herrera, 61, from Sebring

Jose Guadalupe Martinez-Martinez, 38, from Avon Park

Leasiv N. Pantoja, 38, from Frostproof

Rafael Marquez-Baez, 56, from Kissimmee

Johnathan Ernesto Colon-Portilatin, 25, from Kissimmee

Jose Angel Garcia-Baez, 52, Kissimmee

RELATED: Man accused of beheading his cat in Clearwater

RELATED: 24 flea-infested cats rescued from garage in Spring Hill

RELATED: Arrest made after dog shot with BB gun, has glue poured in its ears, rescue says

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter