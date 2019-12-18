POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Part of Polk County has been under a rabies alert for a month, and now the Florida Department of Health is extending it for another two.
It began on Nov. 18, after a raccoon in the Lakeland Highlands area tested positive for rabies.
The warning area in Bartow and Loughman stretches from County Road 540A south to Polk Parkway – and from US Highway 98 west to State Road 37.
Here are eight things the health department recommends to protect yourself, your family and your pets.
- Follow leash laws and don’t allow pets to run free.
- If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, contact a veterinarian and Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control at (863) 499-2600.
- Support animal control efforts to reduce stray and feral populations.
- Spay or neuter your pets to reduce the number of unwanted and unvaccinated animals.
- Never bring wild animals into your home.
- Teach children to avoid all unfamiliar animals, even if they appear friendly.
- Prevent bats from occupying spaces in homes, churches and schools.
- If a person is bitten, seek medical attention immediately and call the Department of Health Polk County at (863) 519-8300.
