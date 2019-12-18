POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Part of Polk County has been under a rabies alert for a month, and now the Florida Department of Health is extending it for another two.

It began on Nov. 18, after a raccoon in the Lakeland Highlands area tested positive for rabies.

The warning area in Bartow and Loughman stretches from County Road 540A south to Polk Parkway – and from US Highway 98 west to State Road 37.

Here are eight things the health department recommends to protect yourself, your family and your pets.

Follow leash laws and don’t allow pets to run free. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, contact a veterinarian and Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control at (863) 499-2600. Support animal control efforts to reduce stray and feral populations. Spay or neuter your pets to reduce the number of unwanted and unvaccinated animals. Never bring wild animals into your home. Teach children to avoid all unfamiliar animals, even if they appear friendly. Prevent bats from occupying spaces in homes, churches and schools. If a person is bitten, seek medical attention immediately and call the Department of Health Polk County at (863) 519-8300.

Raccoon eating food.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

RELATED: Rabid raccoon bites Polk County teen, becomes the 10th reported rabies case

RELATED: Polk County sees 11th confirmed case of rabies this year

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter