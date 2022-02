The sheriff's office says the person shot was hospitalized. No deputies were hurt.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to speak after deputies shot and injured a person early Tuesday morning in Winter Haven, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. One person was shot and is being treated at a local hospital.

No deputies were hurt, the agency said.