Polk County woman wins $1M after playing $5 scratch-off

Kimberly Grooms, 51, choose to receive her winnings in one lump-sum payment of $695,000.00, the Florida Lottery said in a statement.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County woman is a million dollars richer after playing a $5 scratch-off she purchased from a Circle K gas station.

Kimberly Grooms, 51, purchased the lucky ticket SEVEN FIGURES scratch-off game gas station located at 3730 Airport Road in Lakeland, the Florida Lottery wrote in a statement.

The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Grooms choose to receive her winnings in one lump-sum payment of $695,000.00, the Florida Lottery said.

The $5 SEVEN FIGURES Scratch-Off game features more than 5.8 million winning tickets, with a top prize of $1 million prize!