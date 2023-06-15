x
Polk County woman wins $1M after playing $5 scratch-off

Kimberly Grooms, 51, choose to receive her winnings in one lump-sum payment of $695,000.00, the Florida Lottery said in a statement.
Credit: Florida Lottery

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County woman is a million dollars richer after playing a $5 scratch-off she purchased from a Circle K gas station. 

Kimberly Grooms, 51, purchased the lucky ticket SEVEN FIGURES scratch-off game gas station located at 3730 Airport Road in Lakeland, the Florida Lottery wrote in a statement. 

The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Grooms choose to receive her winnings in one lump-sum payment of $695,000.00, the Florida Lottery said. 

The $5 SEVEN FIGURES Scratch-Off game features more than 5.8 million winning tickets, with a top prize of $1 million prize!

 This money-themed ticket offers more than $79.5 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.77.  

