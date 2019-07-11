KATHLEEN, Fla. — Weeks after an EF-2 tornado destroyed parts of Kathleen, just outside of Lakeland, the community is still struggling to recover.

The Mt. Tabor Baptist Church's mission center was torn apart, displacing church services and the church's food bank. More than 200 people a week rely on the church's food bank.

In order to provide food to people living in the community, the church has rented a shipping container to hold all of its supplies. Kathleen Middle School, which was also heavily damaged by the tornado, raised money to rent the shipping container for a year.

Storm damage from EF-2 tornado in Kathleen

It's been a lot of work to get things back up and running, with the church still having to perform services at the same time.

The church is hosting a relief event for community members on Thursday, November 7th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They'll host a number of relief organizations in one spot in addition to their food bank distribution.

The church is located at 3504 Mt. Tabor Road, 33810.

