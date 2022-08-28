1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Wales apartment shooting, police say

The two people transported to the hospital are reportedly expected to survive.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police in Lake Wales says they are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man dead and two other people hospitalized around 1:44 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities arrived at the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments regarding a report about a shooting, Lake Wales Police Department said in a news release.

Law enforcement says one person died from the shooting and two other people were transported to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds and are expected to survive.

Police say there is no current threat to the public and more information will be provided when available as the investigation remains ongoing.