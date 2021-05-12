x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Polk County

1 man dead after shooting at Auburndale Walmart

Authorities have not released information on a possible shooter.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Auburndale Walmart, police say.

In a news release, the police department says at around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Walmart, located near Highway 92 west. When officers arrived, they say they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the store's parking lot.

Rescue crews rushed the man to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Authorities say no charges have been filed and a shooter has been identified as they continue investigating the deadly incident.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter