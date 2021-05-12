1 man dead after shooting at Auburndale Walmart

Authorities have not released information on a possible shooter.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Auburndale Walmart, police say.

In a news release, the police department says at around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Walmart, located near Highway 92 west. When officers arrived, they say they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the store's parking lot.

Rescue crews rushed the man to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Authorities say no charges have been filed and a shooter has been identified as they continue investigating the deadly incident.