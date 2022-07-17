1 person dead after crash in Lakeland, police say

A driver in an SUV collided into a 46-year-old man on a motorcycle.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 46-year-old motorcyclist died after a person driving an SUV crashed into him around 11:46 p.m. on Friday, Lakeland Police Department said in a news release.

Michael Diaz, 39, was driving in the SUV and turned left on Doris Drive attempting to cross South Florida Avenue to head northbound, but at the same time, the person on the motorcycle was driving southbound on the same road, police say.

The SUV driver then reportedly collided into the motorcycle when entering the roadway.

Lakeland Police, Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived at the scene and tried to resuscitate the 46-year-old, but he died after he was transported to a hospital due to his injuries.

Law enforcement says Diaz left the scene on foot after the crash occurred, but then returned about 30 minutes after the collision and was immediately arrested.

Diaz was charged with leaving the scene of the crash involving a death. Police say toxicology tests were administered and the results are still pending.

South Florida Avenue was closed for about five hours while the crash was being investigated, police say.