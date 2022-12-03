FHP: At least 1 person dead in Winter Haven crash

Troopers say all lanes are blocked on Lake Howard Drive.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash in Winter Haven on Saturday, troopers say.

The crash occurred on North Lake Howard Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report.

As a result of the crash, all lanes on Lake Howard Drive are blocked. Drivers are asked to take alternative routes.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people killed in the crash or how many lost their lives.

10 Tampa Bay will release more information when available.