x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Polk County

FHP: At least 1 person dead in Winter Haven crash

Troopers say all lanes are blocked on Lake Howard Drive.
Credit: terovesalainen - stock.adobe.com

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash in Winter Haven on Saturday, troopers say.

The crash occurred on North Lake Howard Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report.

As a result of the crash, all lanes on Lake Howard Drive are blocked. Drivers are asked to take alternative routes.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people killed in the crash or how many lost their lives. 

10 Tampa Bay will release more information when available. 

Related Articles


More Videos

In Other News

RAW VIDEO: 2 people arrested in Winter Haven gas station attack

Before You Leave, Check This Out