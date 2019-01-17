A family has been displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out in Winter Haven.

Nine fire trucks and 30 firefighters responded around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the fully-involved house fire near the intersection of Avenue H SE and 5th Street SE.

Winter Haven Police Department

The rapidly-spreading flames tore through the roof of the house, leaving two adults and five children without a place to live. They are currently being helped by the Red Cross.

Nobody was injured -- thanks to the quick-thinking of a 12-year-old who helped wake up everyone.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

